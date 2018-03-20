UPDATE: The suspicious item across the street from Thompson Elementary in @SpringISD DOES NOT pose a threat. The scene is being cleared and the campus lockdown is being lifted. pic.twitter.com/wnz7JiCUlU — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) March 20, 2018

The lockdown at Thompson Elementary School has been lifted after the Harris County Sherrif's Office found a suspicious package near the campus.Deputies responded to a suspicious package call near the Spring ISD campus around 2 p.m.The package was found near the 1200 block of Walters. Spring ISD says the lockdown was a precaution.The district said it did not receive any specific threat, but students and parents are still on edge after a rash of explosions in Texas in the last two weeks.