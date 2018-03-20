TECHNOLOGY

'Phat' Playstation 3 owners have until April 15 to claim share of settlement

EMBED </>More Videos

You may be due money if you own a Playstation 3 (KTRK)

Gamers, if you were one of the first eager owners of the first Playstation 3 model that hit shelves back in 2006, you may be due a share of a class action settlement.

However, the deadline to claim your share is fast approaching.

According to PC Magazine, the settlement affects people who owned original PS3 console, colloquially known as the "phat" Playstation 3 for its bulky size.

The settlement amounts to $65 per claim.

PC Magazine reports the original class action lawsuit concerns the original console's capability to allow users to install an alternate operating system other than what's included in the original packaging.

A later firmware upgrade of PS3s put a halt to that capability, prompting the lawsuit.

To claim your share, a website has been set up to allow you to enter info related to the console. You are given the option of entering the console's serial number, the email that you registered with your Playstation Network account, or your username on Playstation Network.

The cutoff date for claims is on April 15. You can access the claims website here.

Filed claims will be verified, according to the website. You will be notified on whether you qualified.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
technologysonyplaystationvideo gamelawsuitclass action lawsuitsettlementu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TECHNOLOGY
How to unlink Facebook account from third party apps
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Why GIFs are disappearing from your favorite sites
Why this anti-smartphone could be a safe choice for kids
More Technology
Top Stories
Explosion at Austin Goodwill store not tied to package bombs
Austin bomber's failed package could set suspect off
9 signs the package on your doorstep may be dangerous
Son allegedly kills father while defending his mother
Woman accused of gouging mom's eyes out during murder
Deputies allegedly find 'gingerbread treehouse' filled with child porn
42 arrested in crackdown on illegal street racing in Houston
Suspected porch thieves in Richmond used U-Haul to take items
Show More
Katy ISD superintendent accused of being a school bully
Explosion at FedEx near San Antonio could be linked to Austin
Suspicious package found at Austin FedEx facility
Lost and Found items left behind at Rodeo Houston 2018
Where to find farmers markets in your area
More News
Top Video
Woman accused of gouging mom's eyes out during murder
Austin bomber's failed package could set suspect off
Deputies allegedly find 'gingerbread treehouse' filled with child porn
Explosion at Austin Goodwill store not tied to package bombs
More Video