University of Texas board approves tuition increase

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) --Students at all University of Texas campuses will soon see their tuition go up.
The system's Board of Regents approved a tuition increase Monday for in-state undergraduate student tuition.
Depending on the school, tuition will go up anywhere from one to seven percent.
The flagship UT-Austin could see a two percent tuition increase, which could mean $200 more each year.
Students attending UT-Austin from out of state could be paying about $700 more each year.
The new rates will be in place for the fall 2018 semester.
The board says the money will support students and help with faculty recruitment.