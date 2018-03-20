University of Texas board approves tuition increase

Students at all University of Texas campuses will soon see their tuition go up.The system's Board of Regents approved a tuition increase Monday for in-state undergraduate student tuition.Depending on the school, tuition will go up anywhere from one to seven percent.The flagship UT-Austin could see a two percent tuition increase, which could mean $200 more each year.Students attending UT-Austin from out of state could be paying about $700 more each year.The new rates will be in place for the fall 2018 semester.The board says the money will support students and help with faculty recruitment.