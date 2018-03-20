New Macy's app will let you skip the checkout line

Skip the line in Macy's with the help of your smartphone.The retail store is working on technology that will allow customers to scan and pay for products themselves with a mobile app.Customers would then take the merchandise to a mobile checkout counter close to the exit to have the purchase verified, security tags removed and get a bag.Macy's hopes to offer the mobile checkout at all US stores by the end of the year.But the new technology doesn't stop at checkout.The department store will offer augmented-reality furniture experiences starting next month. It will be expanded to 60 stores by the fall.The program will let shoppers see how tables and chairs will look in their homes before buying them.