AUSTIN, Texas --Hours after a parcel bomb exploded at a FedEx facility near San Antonio on Tuesday morning, a suspicious package was reported at a FedEx facility in Austin.
The Austin Fire Department tweeted that a hazardous materials investigation was underway at the building on 4107 McKinney Falls Rd.
Austin Fire and Austin-Travis County EMS are assisting police with the investigation.
Re Haz Mat Investigation at 4107 McKinney Falls Rd Fed Ex. Austin Fire and @ATCEMS are assisting @Austin_Police with suspicious package. Austin PD is lead for media.— Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) March 20, 2018
It isn't known yet if the suspicious package is linked to the bomb that detonated at the FedEx distribution center in Schertz, near San Antonio.
In that explosion, one worker was slightly injured.
This latest incident near Austin's airport follows a string of bombings that have left two dead and four others injured in the city within the last two weeks.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.