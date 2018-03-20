Police investigating suspicious package at FedEx facility in Austin

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities trying to find serial bomber in Austin (KTRK)

AUSTIN, Texas --
Hours after a parcel bomb exploded at a FedEx facility near San Antonio on Tuesday morning, a suspicious package was reported at a FedEx facility in Austin.

The Austin Fire Department tweeted that a hazardous materials investigation was underway at the building on 4107 McKinney Falls Rd.

Austin Fire and Austin-Travis County EMS are assisting police with the investigation.



It isn't known yet if the suspicious package is linked to the bomb that detonated at the FedEx distribution center in Schertz, near San Antonio.

In that explosion, one worker was slightly injured.

This latest incident near Austin's airport follows a string of bombings that have left two dead and four others injured in the city within the last two weeks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
suspicious packagefedexu.s. & worldAustin
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Explosion at Austin Goodwill store not tied to package bombs
Austin bomber's failed package could set suspect off
9 signs the package on your doorstep may be dangerous
Son allegedly kills father while defending his mother
Woman accused of gouging mom's eyes out during murder
Deputies allegedly find 'gingerbread treehouse' filled with child porn
42 arrested in crackdown on illegal street racing in Houston
Suspected porch thieves in Richmond used U-Haul to take items
Show More
Katy ISD superintendent accused of being a school bully
Explosion at FedEx near San Antonio could be linked to Austin
Lost and Found items left behind at Rodeo Houston 2018
Where to find farmers markets in your area
2018 Tommy Tune Awards nominees announced by homegrown star
More News
Top Video
Woman accused of gouging mom's eyes out during murder
Austin bomber's failed package could set suspect off
Deputies allegedly find 'gingerbread treehouse' filled with child porn
Explosion at Austin Goodwill store not tied to package bombs
More Video