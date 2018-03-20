In a statement, Fifth Harmony said they need to take some time off to pursue "solo endeavors."
The group posted the statement on Twitter.
It went on to say that after going non-stop for six years they felt it was time to take a hiatus.
The group formed on the show X Factor.
Since then, Fifth Harmony has scored three top five albums and has had their songs streamed more than 1.5 billion times.
The group performed at Rodeo Houston last year.
Fifth Harmony said it will complete the concerts scheduled through the end of the year before taking a break.
