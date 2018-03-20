HOME & GARDEN

Farmhouse charm: Go inside the 'Fixer Upper' home that just hit the market

EMBED </>More Videos

A home remodeled by HGTV's Chip and Joanna Gaines is up for sale. (KTRK)

WOODWAY, Texas (KTRK) --
Now is your chance to own a home remodeled by HGTV fan favorites Chip and Joanna Gaines.

A house that was featured on Season 4 of the couple's show "Fixer Upper" is for sale in Woodway, just outside Waco.

The listing says the three-bedroom, two-bathroom home is for anyone who loves farmhouse charm.

The house, at just over 1700 square feet, sits on almost half an acre and features a dog run and patio on the lot.

If high-end appliances and marble countertops are your must-haves, this home apparently has those, too.

The house can be yours for $260,000.

'Fixer Upper' stars Chip and Joanna announce new HGTV series

EMBED More News Videos

'Fixer Upper' stars Chip and Joanna announce new HGTV series

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
homemakeoversreal estateTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOME & GARDEN
Woman sends warning after Airbnb rental leaves home trashed
3-D printed homes could end homelessness
A cut above: Universal scissors do it all
Man overpays bill for more than two decades. Should he get it all back?
More Home & Garden
Top Stories
Explosion at Austin Goodwill store not tied to package bombs
Austin bomber's failed package could set suspect off
9 signs the package on your doorstep may be dangerous
Son allegedly kills father while defending his mother
Pregnant Katy woman accused of selling fake car insurance
Woman accused of gouging mom's eyes out during murder
Deputies allegedly find 'gingerbread treehouse' filled with child porn
42 arrested in crackdown on illegal street racing in Houston
Show More
Suspected porch thieves in Richmond used U-Haul to take items
Katy ISD superintendent accused of being a school bully
Explosion at FedEx near San Antonio could be linked to Austin
Suspicious package found at Austin FedEx facility
Lost and Found items left behind at Rodeo Houston 2018
More News
Top Video
Austin bomber's failed package could set suspect off
Pregnant Katy woman accused of selling fake car insurance
Woman accused of gouging mom's eyes out during murder
Deputies allegedly find 'gingerbread treehouse' filled with child porn
More Video