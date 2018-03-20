The way kids are drawing scientists is changing

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2550910" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Lego unveils 'Women of NASA' set with astronauts, scientists. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News at 5 a.m. on October 19, 2017.

A new study found kids are drawing more female scientists than ever before.Between 1966 and 1977 toddlers to seniors in high school were asked, "What does a scientist look like?"Only 1 percent of the pictures were of a woman.The most recent set, from 1985 to 2016, showed women in 28 percent of the drawings.The researchers at Northwestern University say younger children are equally likely to draw men or women. But they become less likely to draw women as they get older.