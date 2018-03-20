Pearland police send warning about scammers posing as city workers

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) --
Pearland police want people to be on the lookout for scammers posing as city workers after someone broke into a woman's home.

Police said two men knocked on a woman's door and told her they worked for the city. They wanted to trim her trees for free.

She took them to her backyard and one of the suspects said he was going to talk to her neighbor but ended up breaking into her house.

The woman tried to stop them, but police said the men took off in a brown pick-up truck.

Police said if someone claims to work for the city, ask to see their identification card or credentials.

"In most cases not related to law enforcement, the city employees will be in marked vehicles with the City of Pearland logo. For law enforcement related contacts, the officer will be in a marked patrol vehicle with high visibility markings (police logo), low visibility markings, or an unmarked vehicle. In any case, employees will have their ID card," police said.

