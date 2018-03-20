75-year-old man charged with murder for killing man who broke up fight

EMBED </>More Videos

A 75-year-old man has been charged with murder for killing the man who broke up a fight. (KTRK)

By and Jeff Ehling
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A 75-year-old man fighting with a long time acquaintance in the neighborhood has been charged with murder. And it was all caught on video.

Frank Moaning lives near the Citgo gas station at MLK and W. Bellfort. Tanisha Deculus also lives in the area. On Monday night, Deculus went to the gas station to get a beer, and Moaning started arguing with her.

"He said some sarcastic remark about me drinking, I said something about him gambling. It went a confrontation, and after that it was it," recalled Deculus, who says he considered Moaning a respected neighborhood figure.

The two continued to fight, and cell phone cameras recorded it all. Several men are seen on video trying to break up the fight, and investigators say 22-year-old Tamaurick Hickmon was among the men.

"A whole lot of people tried to separate me and Frank," said Deculus.

Video from the scene showed Moaning hit Deculus, then someone jumping on him. Moaning then leaves the scene, as others are heard saying he would bring a gun.

Police say shortly after, Moaning returned with a shotgun and fired at Hickmon. The shooting was captured on surveillance video.

Hickmon ran around the corner and collapsed. He later died from his injuries at the hospital.

Moaning left the scene following the shooting, but returned and turned himself in to patrol officers.

He was then interviewed by detectives and charged with murder.

"It hurts, that's shocking," said neighbor Shenet Haye, who for more than 60 years has lived across the street from Moaning. "I never think he'd do it. For real, especially at his age."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
man killedfightgood samaritandeadly shootingdeath investigationHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Explosion at Austin Goodwill store not tied to package bombs
Austin bomber's failed package could set suspect off
9 signs the package on your doorstep may be dangerous
Son allegedly kills father while defending his mother
Woman accused of gouging mom's eyes out during murder
Deputies allegedly find 'gingerbread treehouse' filled with child porn
42 arrested in crackdown on illegal street racing in Houston
Suspected porch thieves in Richmond used U-Haul to take items
Show More
Katy ISD superintendent accused of being a school bully
Explosion at FedEx near San Antonio could be linked to Austin
Suspicious package found at Austin FedEx facility
Lost and Found items left behind at Rodeo Houston 2018
Where to find farmers markets in your area
More News
Top Video
Woman accused of gouging mom's eyes out during murder
Austin bomber's failed package could set suspect off
Deputies allegedly find 'gingerbread treehouse' filled with child porn
Explosion at Austin Goodwill store not tied to package bombs
More Video