A 75-year-old man fighting with a long time acquaintance in the neighborhood has been charged with murder. And it was all caught on video.Frank Moaning lives near the Citgo gas station at MLK and W. Bellfort. Tanisha Deculus also lives in the area. On Monday night, Deculus went to the gas station to get a beer, and Moaning started arguing with her."He said some sarcastic remark about me drinking, I said something about him gambling. It went a confrontation, and after that it was it," recalled Deculus, who says he considered Moaning a respected neighborhood figure.The two continued to fight, and cell phone cameras recorded it all. Several men are seen on video trying to break up the fight, and investigators say 22-year-old Tamaurick Hickmon was among the men."A whole lot of people tried to separate me and Frank," said Deculus.Video from the scene showed Moaning hit Deculus, then someone jumping on him. Moaning then leaves the scene, as others are heard saying he would bring a gun.Police say shortly after, Moaning returned with a shotgun and fired at Hickmon. The shooting was captured on surveillance video.Hickmon ran around the corner and collapsed. He later died from his injuries at the hospital.Moaning left the scene following the shooting, but returned and turned himself in to patrol officers.He was then interviewed by detectives and charged with murder."It hurts, that's shocking," said neighbor Shenet Haye, who for more than 60 years has lived across the street from Moaning. "I never think he'd do it. For real, especially at his age."