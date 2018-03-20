COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band

Channelview bus crash told by people that were there (KTRK)

CHANNELVIEW, Texas (KTRK) --
You can help the Channelview High School students and staff involved in last week's bus crash just by eating at Chick-fil-A.

Today the restaurant on Beltway 8 and Wallisville Road is donating all profits to the band booster club.

The fundraiser is from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Bus driver Harry Caligone was killed and several students were left critically injured when their bus veered off the road and down a ravine in Alabama.

The band was returning home after a trip to Disney World.

If you can't make it out to Chick-fil-A, there are other ways to help the victims.

Click here to learn about other fundraisers.
