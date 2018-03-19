Governor Greg Abbott will announce Tuesday a global deal bringing money and jobs to the Lone Star State.Abbott will travel to India at the end of the week to discuss new trade and business partnerships.There are more than 140,000 Indian Americans in our area, with many in Fort Bend County.According to the governor's office, Texas exports about $2 billion to India every year.Now ABC13 has been invited as the only television station to accompany the governor and his party.Reporter Pooja Lodhia will have more on Governor Abbott's trip to India on Eyewitness News at 4 p.m.