POLITICS

Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and economic development

EMBED </>More Videos

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will announce a trip to India focused on jobs and trade. (KTRK)

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) --
Governor Greg Abbott will announce Tuesday a global deal bringing money and jobs to the Lone Star State.

Abbott will travel to India at the end of the week to discuss new trade and business partnerships.

There are more than 140,000 Indian Americans in our area, with many in Fort Bend County.

According to the governor's office, Texas exports about $2 billion to India every year.

Now ABC13 has been invited as the only television station to accompany the governor and his party.

Reporter Pooja Lodhia will have more on Governor Abbott's trip to India on Eyewitness News at 4 p.m.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsgreg abbotttexas newsu.s. & worldindiatradejobseconomyAustin
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
'Sex and the City' actress announces run for governor
Analytics firm used stolen Facebook data, ex-employee says
Trump to call for death penalty for drug traffickers in opioid plan
Russia lures voters to the polls with free iPhones, cars
More Politics
Top Stories
Explosion at Austin Goodwill store not tied to package bombs
Austin bomber's failed package could set suspect off
9 signs the package on your doorstep may be dangerous
Son allegedly kills father while defending his mother
Pregnant Katy woman accused of selling fake car insurance
Woman accused of gouging mom's eyes out during murder
Deputies allegedly find 'gingerbread treehouse' filled with child porn
42 arrested in crackdown on illegal street racing in Houston
Show More
Suspected porch thieves in Richmond used U-Haul to take items
Katy ISD superintendent accused of being a school bully
Explosion at FedEx near San Antonio could be linked to Austin
Suspicious package found at Austin FedEx facility
Lost and Found items left behind at Rodeo Houston 2018
More News
Top Video
Austin bomber's failed package could set suspect off
Pregnant Katy woman accused of selling fake car insurance
Woman accused of gouging mom's eyes out during murder
Deputies allegedly find 'gingerbread treehouse' filled with child porn
More Video