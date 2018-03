Another Houston rodeo is in the books.After endless nights full of concerts, fun, and everyone's favorite foods, we are getting a clearer picture of just how much food rodeo fans chowed down during the nearly three-week event.This year, rodeo-goers grabbed and ate more than 125,000 turkey legs, unwrapped more than 45,000 tamales, satisfied their sweet tooth with more than 80,000 funnel cakes and more than 365,000 fried Oreos!!