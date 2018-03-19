EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3216110" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A woman accusing Trey Songz of domestic violence at a Hollywood party is speaking out.

For weeks my lawyers & Mgmt have asked me not to comment on this and I initially agreed but this morning I feel that my fam, the women that raised me, my friends & fans especially the youth need to hear from me. I am being lied on and falsely accused for someone’s personal gain — Trey Songz (@TreySongz) March 19, 2018

Singer Trey Songz has been arrested on suspicion of domestic violence in connection with an alleged incident at a party last month.The 33-year-old musician, whose legal name is Tremaine Neverson, was arrested around 6:30 a.m. Monday, Los Angeles police said. He was released on $50,000 bail around 8 a.m., according to sheriff's jail records.MORE: Woman claims Trey Songz punched, choked her at Hollywood partyThe arrest stems from an alleged incident at a party in Hollywood on Feb. 18, during which Songz allegedly hit a woman.Songz has denied the assault allegation.In a tweet posted Monday morning, Songz tweeted, in part, "I am being lied on and falsely accused for someone's personal gain."The woman accusing Songz, Andrea Buera, spoke out during a press conference last week, claiming that Songz repeatedly punched and choked her in front of several people, and no one stopped him.According to Buera's attorney, she has obtained a restraining order against the singer.