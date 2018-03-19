SPORTS

Rockets' Chris Paul vows to pay for Gerald Green's fine after altercation

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Rockets left Minnesota on Sunday night with their fifth straight win and 56th victory of the season.

But what might be the most memorable part of Houston's win over the Timberwolves was when the Rockets' Chris Paul was sent to the deck in the fourth quarter and teammate Gerald Green shoved offender Gorgui Dieng in retaliation.

Green had to be separated from Dieng, and he was ejected from the game in the fourth quarter.

While Green is most likely to face discipline from the league, Paul told reporters after the game that he'll foot the bill for any fine his teammate will draw.

Green sounded contrite over his actions.

"I learned my lesson, got ejected, try not to get that again and hopefully we're going to move forward from this," Green said.

Green, a Houston native, was signed by the Rockets in December 2017 as injury relief for James Harden at the time. He was then signed through the rest of the year on a veteran minimum salary of $1.3 million.

Paul approved a player option of $24 million with the Clippers before being traded to Houston.

Green scored 12 points off the bench in 15 minutes before heading to the locker room early.

It's not known whether Green will draw a fine, suspension, or both when the Rockets visit Portland on Tuesday.
