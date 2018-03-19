A group was seen aboard a hot pink flamingo-shaped inflatable raft, floating down the Los Angeles River on Monday.The group of three appeared to lounge on the raft, which was seen floating in the Boyle Heights area around 1 p.m., then making its way into the Vernon area.Law enforcement officials eventually approached the three individuals, who got off the raft and pulled it off to the side of the river. Officials were seen speaking to the three and handing them what appeared to be tickets.Meantime, other law enforcement officials were seen looking through the contents inside the inflatable flamingo.The group then deflated the raft, stuffed it into a bag, loaded it into a car and left the area.