Uber self-driving vehicle hits and kills pedestrian in Arizona

Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (KTRK)

TEMPE, Arizona --
Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

Police in the city of Tempe said Monday that the vehicle was in autonomous mode with an operator behind the wheel when the woman walking outside of a crosswalk was hit.

Sgt. Ronald Elcock says in an email that the accident happened Sunday night.

The woman died of her injuries at a hospital and her name was not made public.

Uber has been testing the self-driving vehicles in Tempe and Phoenix for months.

Uber says on Twitter that it is "fully cooperating" with the investigation and expressed condolences to the family of the victim.

Meanwhile, NTSB will be investigating the accident.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
