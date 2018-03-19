EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2432181" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC13's Courtney Fischer looks at how Kingwood HS students are adjusting to a new normal.

A milestone for Kingwood High School as the campus reopened its doors Monday for the first time since it was badly damaged by Hurricane Harvey.Before spring break, Eyewitness News was able to take a tour of the school and see how the renovations are going.The school was badly damaged by Harvey's flooding, forcing students to take classes at Summer Creek High School.On Saturday, the school will be hosting a community event from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.