Parade candy left child with red face and numbness

Mom warns other parents about possibly tainted candy given out at St. Patrick's Day parade. (KTRK)

NEW LONDON, Wisconsin (KTRK) --
Police in a small town in Wisconsin are telling people not to eat the candy that was handed out at a St. Patrick's Day parade.

New London Police took to Facebook Sunday, saying they've gotten a report that one person had redness on their face and numbness in their mouth after eating a Tootsie Roll that was handed out during the parade.

The boys family said there was an orange tint to the Tootsie Roll.

Police are hoping tests will determine whether the candy was tainted, but in the meantime they're asking people who got candy at the parade to throw it away. And they're asking anyone who notices something suspicious about the candy to report it to police.
