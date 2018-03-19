Woman dies in kitchen fire at senior apartment complex in Montgomery County

EMBED </>More Videos

78-year-old woman found dead in apartment fire in Conroe (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Firefighters found a 78-year-old woman dead in a senior apartment complex after a fire broke out in the kitchen.

At about 2:25 a.m. Monday, residents at the Providence Place Senior Apartments reported the smell of smoke and alarms sounding in building 4 of the complex located at 15707 Kuykendahl in southwest Montgomery County.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found smoke from a kitchen fire filling an apartment and found the resident, a 78-year-old woman, dead in the living room.

The fire was contained to the kitchen and did not spread beyond the apartment where it started.

A deputy fire marshal responded to the scene. The incident is under investigation. The woman's body has been transported to the Montgomery County Forensic Center where an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death. Her identity has not been released.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
fatal firebuilding fireMontgomery County
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Show More
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Woman in 'Gone Girl' kidnapping case recounts her 'nightmare'
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
More News
Top Video
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
More Video