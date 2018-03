Seventy units at a Montgomery County boat and RV storage center were destroyed by fire early Monday morning.The fire quickly spread to three alarms as firefighters worked to battle the flames.Flames were seen pouring out of the storage units on Calvary Road in Willis.The fire started just before 3 a.m. Monday.Investigators say 70 units were burned by the fire. They contained boats, RVs, ATVs and more.The fire is under control, but Calvary Road remains closed.