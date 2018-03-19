Astros to sell 112 World Championship fan rings tomorrow

From 9am-7pm tomorrow at the #Astros Team Store, fans will have the opportunity to purchase a limited-edition Astros World Championship Fan Ring from Jostens. There were only 112 made. Whoa.



More info: https://t.co/RDsloPWl93 — Houston Astros (@astros) March 19, 2018

GOLD RUSH! World Champs @astros celebrating with #gold EVERYTHING this morning and thousands of fans have been shopping since midnight. @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/2d3OWaiBsr — Foti Kallergis (@FotiABC13) March 19, 2018

ASTROS GOLD: This is the @astros patch that everyone is trying to get a hold of this morning. Only 1,000 made. Fans get one when they buy a #gold jersey and gold hat. At last check, only about 150 are left. @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/FWg9mroQs4 — Foti Kallergis (@FotiABC13) March 19, 2018

We’ll be wearing these uniforms on April 2nd and 3rd to start the home slate on a champ-themed note. #NeverSettle pic.twitter.com/GAGHcbTy48 — Houston Astros (@astros) February 7, 2018

If you missed out on the gold rush Monday morning, Astros fans have a chance to score tomorrow - if you've got the cash.The Houston Astros said 112 limited-edition Astros 2017 World Championship fan rings from Jostens will go on sale at their team store from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.Each ring will retail at the symbolic price of $11,112 for the 11 postseason games which led to the Astros' World Series win, which, when added with their 102 regular season victories, equates to 112 wins for the season.The team also said one of the rings will be raffled off to benefit the Astros Foundation.Overnight Monday, fans began lining up to get their hands on limited edition jerseys with gold lettering and gold patches.Fans waited in line for hours before the sale officially started at midnight.The first 1,000 fans who purchased a gold jersey and gold hat got a limited edition H-Strong patch.Shirts, koozies and even baseballs are glittering in gold for this special sale.One Astros fan lined up at 2 p.m. Sunday in order to be the first one in line."I have to be in at 6 in the morning. This is worth it," said Qu Williams. "I love the Astros. I bleed blue and orange."The gold rush is happening for just 24 hours.The Commissioner's Trophy will be in the Minute Maid Park store for fans to take photos with it.The team plans to wear the gold jerseys for home games April 2 and 3.The Astros first regular season game is March 29.