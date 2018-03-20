HOME & GARDEN

AIRBNB NIGHTMARE: San Antonio woman claims college student's party caused thousands of dollars in damage

Woman shares AirBNB nightmare after college student trashes home (KTRK)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) --
A San Antonio woman has a warning for anyone thinking about putting their house for rent on Airbnb.

Chelsea McGovern said one of her homes was trashed after a college student rented it in February.

The student held a party with almost 300 guests, which left the home with broken windows, stains in every room and about $6,000 worth in damage.

"Red flags that I did not listen to ended up biting me in the butt," McGovern said.

McGovern said she turned to Airbnb's million dollar guarantee for help.

She said that so far, she's been reimbursed only about $3,200.
