WEATHER

Storms dump rain and hail on counties north of Houston

Frightening video shows drivers taking cover at a Huntsville gas station as hail pelts multiple vehicles. (KTRK)

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KTRK) --
Eyewitness video posted to social media shows residents caught in the elements as thunderstorms dumped rain and hail on counties north and west of Houston.

The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for a number of southeast Texas counties until 11 p.m. Sunday night.

ABC13 meteorologist Elita Loresca said the primary threat from these storms is large hail, damaging wind gusts and brief isolated tornadoes.

In one video sent to the ABC13 newsroom, a woman shows her vehicle being pelted by hail as she and other drivers seek cover at a Huntsville gas station.

The deafening sounds of hail banging against the vehicles echo throughout the frightening video.

On social media, there are numerous reports of widespread power outages in and around Huntsville.

The Walker County Office of Emergency Management said it has opened a storm shelter to help those who needing to take cover.

The shelter is located in the 400 block of Highway 75 North.
