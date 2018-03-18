Officials: 2 people injured in apparent explosion in Austin

An apparent explosion has injured two people in Austin. (KTRK)

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) --
Emergency officials have responded to an apparent explosion in Austin.

According to the Austin-Travis County EMS, officials have responded to a reported explosion on Dawn Song Drive.

Two male victims, in their 20s, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The injuries are not life-threatening, officials said.



Police have asked residents near the area in southwest Austin to stay inside for the remainder of the night.

"Do not touch any packages or anything that looks like a package. Do not even go near it," Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said.

It is unclear if the incident is related to the deadly package explosions earlier this month.

A reward for information in three earlier package bombings has risen to $115,000.

Anthony House, 39, died from his injuries in a package bombing at his home on March 2.

On March 12, 17-year-old Draylen Mason was killed when he and his mother opened a package found outside their home. His mother was left injured in the attack.

Later that day across town, a 75-year-old woman was injured when she also found a strange package on her porch.

