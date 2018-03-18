RODEO HOUSTON

Garth Brooks sets new RodeoHouston record on final night

RODEO KING: Garth Brooks is closing out 2018 RodeoHouston with a brand-new record. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Garth Brooks fans have ensured the country superstar's place in RodeoHouston history.

Officials at the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo say Garth is now No. 1 for paid rodeo concert attendance.

In all, 75,577 Garth Brooks fans set him over the top to help him become the new record holder for Sunday's concert.

Between both of Garth's shows on Feb. 27 and March 18, more than 150,000 flocked to NRG Stadium to see the artist's triumphant return to the rodeo.

Garth says if he's healthy enough, "God willing," he will be back for RodeoHouston's 100th Anniversary.

PHOTOS: Country legend Garth Brooks returns to RodeoHouston
Long lines greet Garth Brooks fans at RodeoHouston
Some people waited up to an hour to get inside of NRG Stadium to see Garth Brooks kick off RodeoHouston.

