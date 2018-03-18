Aga Khan arrives in Houston for Diamond Jubilee visit

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3225262" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Aga Khan to visit Houston

He is royalty without a country, but with millions of followers around the world.His Highness, the fourth Aga Khan, is Imam to Shia Ismaili Muslims, and he is on a U.S. tour to mark the 60th year of his reign, a Diamond Jubilee."It helps recognize his commitment to pluralism, the faith, and improved quality of life for Ismailis all over the world and the communities among which they live," said volunteer Aneeta Muradali.He is a philanthropist through the Aga Khan Development Network. It is non-denominational and supports improved education, economics and health care.In Sugar Land, the network build the Ismaili Jamthkana Center."For engagement with the external community and dialogue for sharing of culture and interfaith exchange," said Omar Samji, of the Aga Khan Council.That spirit of engaging and giving back played a part in Harvey relief work, earning the local Ismaili community a Points of Life Award presented by former U.S. presidents.The Aga Khan's three-day visit will be celebrated this week at the George R. Brown Convention Center.Fifty-thousand Ismaili followers are expected to attend to mark 60 years of a spiritual leader and his influence."Kindness to others, compassion, generosity, and taking care of the environment," said Rozina Maussani, of the Aga Khan Education Board. "These are not new concepts for us."