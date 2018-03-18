RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY

Aga Khan arrives in Houston for Diamond Jubilee visit

EMBED </>More Videos

The Aga Khan arrived Sunday in Sugar Land to begin his 10-day Diamond Jubilee visit to the United States. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
He is royalty without a country, but with millions of followers around the world.

His Highness, the fourth Aga Khan, is Imam to Shia Ismaili Muslims, and he is on a U.S. tour to mark the 60th year of his reign, a Diamond Jubilee.

"It helps recognize his commitment to pluralism, the faith, and improved quality of life for Ismailis all over the world and the communities among which they live," said volunteer Aneeta Muradali.

He is a philanthropist through the Aga Khan Development Network. It is non-denominational and supports improved education, economics and health care.

In Sugar Land, the network build the Ismaili Jamthkana Center.

"For engagement with the external community and dialogue for sharing of culture and interfaith exchange," said Omar Samji, of the Aga Khan Council.

PHOTOS: Aga Khan arrives to greet crowd in Sugar Land

That spirit of engaging and giving back played a part in Harvey relief work, earning the local Ismaili community a Points of Life Award presented by former U.S. presidents.

The Aga Khan's three-day visit will be celebrated this week at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

Fifty-thousand Ismaili followers are expected to attend to mark 60 years of a spiritual leader and his influence.

"Kindness to others, compassion, generosity, and taking care of the environment," said Rozina Maussani, of the Aga Khan Education Board. "These are not new concepts for us."

The Aga Khan to visit Houston on Sunday
EMBED More News Videos

Aga Khan to visit Houston

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
religionreligiontourismpoliticsislammuslimsHoustonSugar Land
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY
The Aga Khan to visit Houston on Sunday
Petition calls for national holiday for Rev. Billy Graham
Timeline: A look back at Rev. Billy Graham's life
Billy Graham's body heads to Washington for rare honor
More Religion & Spirituality
Top Stories
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Show More
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Woman in 'Gone Girl' kidnapping case recounts her 'nightmare'
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
More News
Top Video
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
More Video