#ForTheCity: Fans greet UH's basketball team after arriving back in Houston

UH's basketball team returns to Houston after heartbreaking loss to Michigan. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
After a heartbreaking loss to Michigan Friday night in the NCAA Tournament, fans gathered at UH to welcome the team back home.

Michigan freshman guard Jordan Poole drained a 3-pointer at the buzzer, giving the Wolverines a 64-63 victory over the Cougars.
UH faces Michigan in 2nd round of NCAA Tournament.


On Sunday, fans cheered as the team arrived.

"It makes these guys feel good. They know how hard they've worked, how much they've invested in this season," head coach Kelvin Sampson said. "It's hard to think about tomorrow or next year right now, the wounds are still raw. Everybody is hurting."

The Cougars finished the season with a 27-8 overall record.

