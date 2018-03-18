3 in custody after shots fired at Houston police and short chase

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police responded to shots fired at officers Sunday afternoon in southeast Houston.

"They told us we couldn't get down our street because the dogs and SWAT are coming," Ashley said.

Police said the driver of a blue Acura ran a stop sign and when the officer tried to pull him over, he kept going.

Shots were fired from the car right at police.

"They could have hit some kids, innocent bystanders. They could have hit anybody," said Ashley.

A brief chase ended with the driver crashing into a fence at Dreyfus and Scott.

The men then ditched the car and ran on foot into the neighborhood.

HPD supervisors say they are proud of the officers response, chasing the suspects without returning fire.

"Just like right now, a lot of people out here and the last thing we want to do is fire an innocent shot and hit an innocent person," said Executive Asst. Chief Troy Finner of HPD Field Operations. "But you understand we're human too. They're chasing someone at the same time taking on gunshots."

A police helicopter and K9 led SWAT officers to a house down the street where three men gave themselves up.

Asst. Chief Finner says an assault rifle and pistol were also recovered from the scene.

"You've got individuals out here that see officers in a patrol vehicle in full uniform, and because they stole a vehicle and officers are trying to stop them, they shoot at them. These are the individuals I'm talking about that we will remove from our streets," said Finner.
