Toddler dies after vanishing while playing with older sibling in Colorado

Deputies say Nain Dominguez was found with serious injuries after being reported missing. (KTRK)

COLORADO SPRING, Colorado --
A 2-year-old Colorado boy reported missing after playing outside with his older sibling has died after he was found with life-threatening injuries.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has released very few details about the circumstances behind Nain Dominguez's death and disappearance, KRDO-TV reports.

Investigators said Nain was reported missing on Saturday night, only to be found with serious injuries.

Deputies did not elaborate how Nain was injured, but said he died after he was rushed to the hospital for treatment.
