Alleged purse snatchers lead officers on chase in SE Houston with child in car

Houston police are searching for an alleged purse snatcher after he and another suspect led officers on a chase. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
We're following breaking news in southeast Houston, where an alleged purse snatching resulted in a police chase with a child in the backseat of the suspects' car.

Houston police say a female suspect is in custody after the alleged robbery on De Leon Street.

Officers are using a K-9 and a HPD helicopter to search the area for a second suspect, an unidentified man, who is still believed to be in the area.

According to investigators, the alleged victim said a man and a woman snatched her purse around 10:10 a.m. and then took off in a vehicle.

After leading officers on a chase, police said the suspects ditched the car near Furman Road and Almeda Genoa.

Both the male and female suspects ran away from the scene, but officers were able to take the woman into custody.

The Houston Police Department confirmed a child was inside the car with the suspects during the chase.

It was not immediately known whether the suspects left the child behind, or if they fled with the child.

We do not know the condition of the child, or his or her relationship to the suspects.

