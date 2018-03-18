A vehicle pursuit ended near 2800 Almeda Genoa Rd., and one suspect was apprehended with the assistance of a HPD helicopter. CC4 #hounews #hpdintheair — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 18, 2018

We're following breaking news in southeast Houston, where an alleged purse snatching resulted in a police chase with a child in the backseat of the suspects' car.Houston police say a female suspect is in custody after the alleged robbery on De Leon Street.Officers are using a K-9 and a HPD helicopter to search the area for a second suspect, an unidentified man, who is still believed to be in the area.According to investigators, the alleged victim said a man and a woman snatched her purse around 10:10 a.m. and then took off in a vehicle.After leading officers on a chase, police said the suspects ditched the car near Furman Road and Almeda Genoa.Both the male and female suspects ran away from the scene, but officers were able to take the woman into custody.The Houston Police Department confirmed a child was inside the car with the suspects during the chase.It was not immediately known whether the suspects left the child behind, or if they fled with the child.We do not know the condition of the child, or his or her relationship to the suspects.