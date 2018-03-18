Dead goats, chickens part of suspected animal sacrifice ritual leading to several arrests

SAN ANTONIO, Texas --
Authorities in San Antonio have arrested at least a dozen people for animal cruelty after interrupting what they believe was ritual sacrifice.

The San Antonio Express-News reports that Bexar County sheriff's deputies found dead and dismembered animals in a San Antonio-area home Friday night after receiving calls that animals were being sacrificed.

Sgt. Elizabeth Gonzalez says that deputies saw more than a dozen people inside a garage where a woman was cutting up animal parts while another person was draining the blood of a chicken into a container.

Gonzalez says, "It appears that they were having some sort of unknown ritual."

Deputies found additional mutilated animals in the residence, including goat heads and more chickens.

Gonzalez says between 12 and 14 people were arrested and will face misdemeanor charges of cruelty to non-livestock animals.

