Man charged with making bomb threat that cancelled SXSW show

Trevor Weldon Ingram, 26, has been charged with making a terroristic threat.

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) --
Police have arrested a man who they said emailed a bomb threat to the Fair Market in East Austin on Saturday night, forcing the cancellation of the Roots South by Southwest show.

Trevor Weldon Ingram, 26, has been charged with making a terroristic threat, a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, city officials said.

The threat was received around 4:23 p.m. Officers checked the area but found nothing suspicious.

SXSW took to Twitter to apologize to attendees for the inconvenience.

Police say there is no broader security concern related to this incident.
