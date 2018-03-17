SPORTS

Fans welcome TSU's basketball team back to Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Texas Southern fans were waiting at H&PE Arena when the team arrived on campus Saturday afternoon.

The Tigers run in the NCAA Tournament came up short Friday, with a 102-83 loss to Xavier.

Still, fans said they are proud.

"I've watched our Tigers play and I've watched us deal with a lot of adversity for years. I'm very, very proud of them," Taressa Lincoln said. "They never gave up last night."

Not all is lost for the Tigers this season.

The team won its first NCAA Tournament game in program history with a win over North Carolina Central.
