100 percent of high school seniors at Denver school accepted to colleges

100 percent of seniors at a Denver high school have been accepted into colleges. (KTRK)

DENVER, Colorado --
Every single graduating senior at a high school in northeast Denver will soon be moving on to college.

Going to college is a huge accomplishment for Flor Canales.

She is the first to graduate from high school and go to a university in her family.

"When I was in 9th grade I didn't see myself going to college but now that I'm here it's kind of surreal and it's amazing," she told KDVR-TV.

Canales, a DACA student, has been accepted to five colleges.

"If you can help them achieve their goals instead of checking things off the box because that's what society tells us to, I think that' really important," teacher Dara Zack said.

Director of College Placement Gabe Godoy said, "The 78 students that graduate, I can tell you story after story after story of each one of them because we really take the time to get to know them."

Many of these students never dreamed they would get to go to college or a university.

Now, 78 students will have a dream come true.
