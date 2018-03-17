ABC13 & YOU

Meet the 10-year-old author who just wrote his first book

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Bailey C. Moore is a 10-year-old from Houston.

The fourth-grade student maintains a straight "A" grade-point average while playing football and running track.

Bailey has written several manuscripts he plans to publish. Mr. Archie is Missing is the first of many where Bailey will show the world how a kid handles life during hard times, and how the people in his life can help him get through it.

Mr. Archie is Missing is based on attracting the right type of attention and respect.
