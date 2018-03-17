SOCIETY

Girl Scout selling cookies again after attempted robbery on her stand

EMBED </>More Videos

Girl scout still selling cookies after attempted robbey on stand (KTRK)

TACOMA, Washington (KTRK) --
A Washington State Girl Scout is one tough cookie as she is back in business selling cookies after she was nearly robbed.

Last weekend, two young men tried to rob Haliyah Dubois' cookie stand right outside of a Tacoma grocery store.

"When he was demanding money, he actually raised his shirt and she saw what she believed to be a handgun tucked in his waistband," said Officer Loretta Cool with the Tacoma Police Department.

During the incident, the suspects were scared off after Dubois' mother alerted passersby.

Her mom's heroic action is something she says she's proud of, "I think she was really brave to stand up to them," said Dubois.

Following the attempted robbery, the Girl Scout now hangs a sign on her stand proclaiming, "You can't keep a girl scout down."

Former marines even volunteer to stay at her stand since the suspects have not been caught.

Dubois is now back and confident in selling cookies to help her troop go camping and to help make care packages for the homeless.

Customers are also impressed their bravery and perseverance of turning a bitter experience into a story as sweet as the cookies she's selling.

"Respect to these girls. They must have been scared," said a customer. "How cool is that? To stand up, stand tall, and if you fall off the horse you get back on the saddle."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societygirl scoutscookiesu.s. & worldattempted robberyWashington
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
Fellows float on giant flamingo raft down S. California river
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra
Chick-Fil-A cashier saves $3 for weeks to return it to customer
More Society
Top Stories
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Show More
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Woman in 'Gone Girl' kidnapping case recounts her 'nightmare'
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
More News
Top Video
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
More Video