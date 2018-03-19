EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3232617" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> WATCH: 2nd quarter of the Showcase National Championship Game

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3232587" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> WATCH: 3rd quarter of the Showcase National Championship Game

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3232620" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> WATCH: 4th quarter of the Showcase National Championship Game

The Showcase National Championship game was played Friday at Wheeler Fieldhouse.In the matchup between Houston and Dallas, Showcase Dallas beat Showcase Houston 145-119.Junior Tyreek Smith, of Trinity Christian School, earned MVP honors with 22 points, 17 rebounds and four blocks. Cade Cunningham finished with 20 points and Jahmius Ramsey with 19 points.Showcase Houston was led by Yates senior and future SFA Lumberjack Mitchell Seraille with 24 points and Sahvir Wheeler, of Houston Christian, finished with 23.