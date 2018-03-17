Changes could be nearing in one state as lawmakers continue protecting the lives of their littlest residents.Some Nebraska lawmakers are hoping that new rules are passed to keep kids safe in cars.They are looking specifically at changing the age-requirements when it comes to car seat laws.Currently, children age six and under must ride in a car seat.State lawmakers want to expand the requirement by two years. Meaning, children under the age eight would be required to ride in their car seat.Also, children who are two years old and younger would be required to ride in rear-facing car seats.Mother of five Emily Johnston commented on the requirement expansion stating, "We as people just need a little help with our common sense. Like sometimes we forget that seat belts are to help us, and we should use them, and sometimes a law is what helps get that taken care of for us."Currently, the law has no language concerning rear facing seats.