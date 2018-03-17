POLITICS

Lawmakers want to mandate car seats for kids up to 8 years old

EMBED </>More Videos

Lawmakers hope to increase car seat requirement age (KTRK)

NORTH PLATTE, Nebraska (KTRK) --
Changes could be nearing in one state as lawmakers continue protecting the lives of their littlest residents.

Some Nebraska lawmakers are hoping that new rules are passed to keep kids safe in cars.

They are looking specifically at changing the age-requirements when it comes to car seat laws.

Currently, children age six and under must ride in a car seat.

State lawmakers want to expand the requirement by two years. Meaning, children under the age eight would be required to ride in their car seat.

Also, children who are two years old and younger would be required to ride in rear-facing car seats.

Mother of five Emily Johnston commented on the requirement expansion stating, "We as people just need a little help with our common sense. Like sometimes we forget that seat belts are to help us, and we should use them, and sometimes a law is what helps get that taken care of for us."

Currently, the law has no language concerning rear facing seats.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicslawsroad safetysafetycar seatsu.s. & worldNebraska
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
'Sex and the City' actress announces run for governor
Analytics firm used stolen Facebook data, ex-employee says
Trump to call for death penalty for drug traffickers in opioid plan
Russia lures voters to the polls with free iPhones, cars
More Politics
Top Stories
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Show More
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Woman in 'Gone Girl' kidnapping case recounts her 'nightmare'
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
More News
Top Video
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
More Video