Amber Alert issued in Mexico for missing 16-year-old, Amy Yu

EMBED </>More Videos

Amber Alert issued in Mexico for Amy Yu: Bob Brooks reports during Action News Mornings on March 16, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania --
Mexican authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a missing teen out of Allentown, Pennsylvania and a 45-year-old man who signed her out of school.

Authorities say the pair is believed to be traveling through the country.

The alert, posted to Twitter Thursday night, says police believe 16-year-old Amy Yu and Kevin Esterly are in Mexico, and Amy may be in danger.
The two went missing March 5th, shortly after authorities were notified the pair may have been involved in a romantic relationship. Amy's family previously said the two met at church years ago, and Amy is friends with one of Esterly's daughters.

School records show Esterly signed Amy out of school 10 times between Nov. 13 and Feb. 9. Police say Amy had changed school documents to list him as her stepfather.

In a criminal complaint filed with Allentown Police, Esterly's wife said he withdrew $4,000 from her bank account and that his car and personal documents were gone.



Yu is about 4 feet 11 inches tall and 90 pounds, while Esterly is 5 feet 9 inches tall and 185 pounds, according to police.

Authorities believe they may be driving a 1999 red, two-door Honda Accord with the Pennsylvania plate KLT 0529.

Anyone who sees either of them is asked to call 911, local police or the Allentown Police at 610-437-7751.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
amber alertmissing girlu.s. & worldabc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Allentown police: Man got girl out of school 10 times; now both missing
Top Stories
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Show More
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Woman in 'Gone Girl' kidnapping case recounts her 'nightmare'
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
More News
Top Video
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
More Video