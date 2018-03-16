Surveillance video captures drive-by shooting that injured 3-year-old boy

Police looking for those responsible in a drive-by shooting. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police are trying to find those responsible for a shootout that left two adults and a 3-year-old wounded in southwest Houston.

Police said around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, an unknown number of suspects in a gold Cadillac began spraying bullets at a group of seven to 10 men at a strip center on Dashwood near Rampart.

The area is known for gang activity.

The victims are all expected to recover, but people who live and work in the area said they are fed up with the criminal activity.

RAW VIDEO: Surveillance video released in drive-by shooting.



Louis Nueva-Guevara, 28, and his son, 3-year-old Mateo, were sitting in the car and another sibling at a tire shop when he was hit. They were innocent bystanders, caught in what locals say is an on-going problem.

In exclusive surveillance video, you can see when the shots were fired. The video captured the gold Cadillac drive by a group of people and then everyone hits the ground. The car circles back, comes up Rampart Street, and starts firing again.

Someone in the attacked crowd shot back.



In addition to Mateo and his father being hit, 21-year-old Jose Soriano was also struck.

ORIGINAL STORY: Father and 3-year-old son injured in drive-by shooting
A father and his two children were caught in the crossfire in southwest Houston when suspects opened fire at a strip center.



Mateo was hit in the foot and suffered a bone fracture. He had surgery Friday morning and is expected to be in the hospital another few days to recover.

If you saw anything or know something about the shooting, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS or contact the Houston Police Department.

