Red wine infused with cold brew coffee hitting store shelves this spring

Red wine infused with cold brew coffee hitting store shelves this spring: Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4pm on March 15, 2018. (WPVI)

HOUSTON --
Let's talk about two of the most popular beverages on the planet.

We know coffee is a must-have for many every morning and red wine a staple for some at night.

If these are your go-tos - a winemaker has one drink that blends your two loves.

Apothic Brew Wine is infused with cold brew coffee, so you will never have to decide again!

They infuse the grapes with the cold brew coffee and are only making it in small and limited quantities.

It hits store shelves nationwide on April 1 - and no, it's not an April Fools joke.

The coffee/wine collaboration contains less caffeine than a cup of decaf coffee, so they say that buzz will likely have to come from the wine itself.
