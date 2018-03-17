Deputies find dogs tied up and suspected illegal drugs at homeless camp in NW Harris Co.

Homeless camp uncovered in Harris County, Chauncy Glover reports. (KTRK)

Dogs tied up and abandoned and suspected illegal drugs are among what deputies say they found at a homeless camp in northwest Harris County.

Constable Mark Herman's Office said it received a complaint about multiple trespassers living on the property at Fern Glade and Stuebner Airline.

Authorities say that when they arrived, they found multiple people living in tents. They identified three of them.

According to deputies, one suspect was in possession of the suspected drugs. Those were sent to a lab for testing.

"It was made into a makeshift campsite," Constable Mark Hermann said. "They had little area, open areas for urinating -- things of that nature."

Another suspect allegedly had social security cards and forms of identification that belonged to other people.

All of the suspects were given criminal trespass warnings.

No one was arrested.

Instead, constables gave the suspects information to shelters and a facility called Hopes Haven, where they can receive daily meals.

The two dogs on the land were rescued by constables and Harris County animal control.

Deputies say the property owners will be responsible for cleaning and removing the debris from the site.
