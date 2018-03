Authorities say they shut down dozens of gaming machines and seized thousands of dollars in cash from an illegal game room disguised as a Zumba dance studio in southwest Houston.According to Harris County Precinct 5's Major Offenders Unit, officials found illegal electronic gaming machines inside the room, which is located in the 10900 block of S. Post Oak near the Westbury area.One attendant was arrested and more than 40 motherboards were seized during the raid.