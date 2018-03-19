New park coming to downtown Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you live or work downtown, you will soon have another place to enjoy the outdoors.

The city announced it is building a new green space near the Toyota Center. The public park will occupy three-fourths of a block near Bell, San Jacinto, Leeland and Fannin streets.

The remaining one-fourth serves as a parking area for South Texas College of Law faculty and staff.

This project supports Plan Downtown - a 20-year vision plan for the downtown area that was approved last November - by creating an open space to promote visitor appeal, business climate, livability and connectivity.

Construction of the new park is expected to begin in mid-2019 and should open in the summer of 2020.
