COOL SPACES

Tour De Hood bike tours cruises through Houston's neighborhoods

EMBED </>More Videos

Tour De Hood bike tours bring life to Houston riders (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
For more than 14 years, Tour De Hood has been bringing the people of Houston together, one bike ride at a time.

The free weekly ride created by racing cyclist Dr. Veon McReynolds, provides the bikes and gear to anyone wanting to pedal around town.

"We try to make it so people don't have an excuse not to come and participate," McReynolds said.

The Tour De Hood operation begins at The Compound and Third Ward Bike Shop, a small space with a collection of more than 80 bikes donated from the community.

Inside, volunteers pump the tires, check the chains and replace broken pedals before the pack of cyclists start their ride each week.

"It's become a tradition where people of all fitness levels, ages and family sizes come together to promote and participate in healthy living," McReynolds said. "It's also a great way to showcase the jewels of inner city Houston and its rich history."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societycool spacesbikes
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COOL SPACES
Artist's mannequin-filled house for sale in Richmond
Luxury condominiums set to break ground in Montrose
Heart-shaped churros dessert spot hits Houston
'We Rock the Spectrum Gym' is helping kids with special needs
More cool spaces
SOCIETY
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
Fellows float on giant flamingo raft down S. California river
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra
Chick-Fil-A cashier saves $3 for weeks to return it to customer
More Society
Top Stories
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Show More
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Woman in 'Gone Girl' kidnapping case recounts her 'nightmare'
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
More News
Top Video
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
More Video