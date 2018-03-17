For more than 14 years, Tour De Hood has been bringing the people of Houston together, one bike ride at a time.The free weekly ride created by racing cyclist Dr. Veon McReynolds, provides the bikes and gear to anyone wanting to pedal around town."We try to make it so people don't have an excuse not to come and participate," McReynolds said.The Tour De Hood operation begins at The Compound and Third Ward Bike Shop, a small space with a collection of more than 80 bikes donated from the community.Inside, volunteers pump the tires, check the chains and replace broken pedals before the pack of cyclists start their ride each week."It's become a tradition where people of all fitness levels, ages and family sizes come together to promote and participate in healthy living," McReynolds said. "It's also a great way to showcase the jewels of inner city Houston and its rich history."