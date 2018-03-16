PET

Dog sent overseas by mistake on United flight returned to Kansas family

WICHITA, Kansas --
A dog who was mistakenly flown to Japan is back with his family in Kansas.

The German Shepherd, named Irgo, arrived at a Wichita airport Thursday night after a flight on a private plane from Japan.

Kara Swindle and her two children were flying on United Airlines from Oregon to Kansas City, Missouri, earlier this week during a move to Wichita, Kansas.

When they went to pick up Irgo, they instead were given a Great Dane.

United said in a statement that the dogs were somehow put on the wrong flights during a connecting flight in Denver.

Swindle told "Good Morning America's" Michael Strahan Friday that she is considering a case against United Airlines. She did say she was pleased with United's efforts to return Irgo. She said the dog seemed healthy and happy to be home.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
