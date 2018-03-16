SOCIETY

Safe rides for Rodeo, St. Patrick's Day, and Spring Break

EMBED </>More Videos

Safe rides for Rodeo, St. Patrick's Day, and spring break (AP Photo/John Locher)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
With the final weekend of Rodeo, Spring Break and St. Patrick's Day on Saturday, expect to see extra officers on the road looking for drunk drivers.

If you plan on partying with a drink in hand, make sure you have a safe ride home.

Crown Royal is joining forces with Lyft to provide $10 off of rides around town starting Saturday at 12 a.m until 11:49 p.m. on Sunday. If you are 21 or older, enter the promo code CROWNRIDES on the app.

Also, Houston attorneys Sutliff and Stout will pay up to $30 for your ride home on St. Patrick's Day. Send your receipt, valid driver's license and Paypal information to the attorney's office within 7 days and receive a refund up to $30.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyuberlyfttaxifree stuffdrinkinghouston livestock show and rodeoSt. Patrick's Day
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
Fellows float on giant flamingo raft down S. California river
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra
Chick-Fil-A cashier saves $3 for weeks to return it to customer
More Society
Top Stories
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Show More
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Woman in 'Gone Girl' kidnapping case recounts her 'nightmare'
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
More News
Top Video
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
More Video