Wounded driver slams into family's van after shooting in east Houston

A gunman is on the loose after shooting a man on the east side Thursday night, causing the victim to crash into a family's van.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A family was caught in the aftermath of a shooting that left a man in critical condition in east Houston.

This happened on Maxey near Fleming around 8 p.m. Thursday.

Police say the man was inside his car at a convenience store when he got into an altercation with another man who was walking outside the store.

Authorities tell ABC13 the pedestrian pulled out a gun and shot the driver. He was hit three times.

The wounded man drove through a nearby parking lot and slammed into a van that had a mother and three teenagers inside.

The family had been eating at Chinese restaurant before the crash.

They were all taken to the hospital. They're expected to be OK.

The victim was shot in the head and the spine.

The gunman is still on the run.

