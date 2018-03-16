TRAVEL

Family forced off Southwest flight after witness says child got nervous on plane

Family escorted off Southwest Flight after child afraid of sitting in seat (KTRK)

CHICAGO, Illinois (KTRK) --
There's new video that has gone viral of a family being escorted off a Southwest Airlines flight at a Chicago airport.

In the video, you can see two flight attendants talking to the family.

A witness says the child got nervous about riding on the plane Wednesday and did not want to sit in her seat.

"She said, 'you need to calm her down or you're going to get kicked off the plane with her.' He said, 'Listen, I just need a minute. Can you give me a minute? You're all in my face. I'm trying to calm her down,'" the witness said.

The witness said the child calmed down, but then the pilot announced they were returning to the gate and the flight attendants escorted the family off the plane.

Southwest released a statement saying, "We always aim for a welcoming and hospitable experience and regret the inconvenience to all involved."
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
